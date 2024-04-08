NIDO Americas urges FG to prioritise safety of Nigerians

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas has called on the Federal Government to prioritise the safety and well-being of the citizens.

The organisation, in a statement signed by the Board of Trustees (BOT) and Board of Directors (BOD) the USA, Brazil, and Canada, said discussion on Nigeria’s security challenges could not be overlooked.

NIDO America’s however, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria in overcoming the challenges

“We urge all stakeholders, both domestic and international, to collaborate in addressing the root causes of insecurity and fostering a safer environment for all Nigerians,’’ it stated.

The organisation specifically commended the security agencies for the rescue of no fewer than 130 students abducted by gunmen on March 7 in Kaduna.

“We, BOT and BOD, Americas, extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian government for its recent successful efforts in rescuing all the children kidnapped in Kaduna.

“While we commend this swift action, it is imperative to recongnise that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria extends beyond isolated incidents and deserves broader attention,” the organisation said.

NIDO Americas also noted that the insecurity around farmlands had worsened food security, threatened the livelihoods of farmers, and exacerbated the already dire economic situation in the country.

“This cannot be overlooked in our discussion of Nigeria’s security challenges.

“While we acknowledge the recovery efforts and commend the authorities for their rescue operations, we cannot ignore the frequency of such incidents and the underlying issues contributing to them.”

The organisaton urged the federal government to intensify efforts at fostering a safer environment for all Nigerians. (NAN)

By Cecilia Ologunagba