NIDO Americas seeks inclusion of diaspora absentee voting

Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in the Americas has proposed the inclusion of diaspora absentee voting options to enhance the democratic process and representation in Nigeria’s elections.

The organisation made the call in a memo sent via e-mail to the National Assembly and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York.

The Committee on Constitution Review, under the leadership of Deputy Speaker of House of Representative, and its Chairman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu had called for Memoranda proposing further alterations to the 1999 Nigerian Constitution under 16 thematic areas.

The organisation, in a memo to the Committee, noted that incorporating the suggestion and others in the Constitution under review would advance democracy in Nigeria.

“Under thematic Area six: Electoral Reforms; we propose strengthening the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure fair, credible, free, and transparent elections.

“This includes advocating for the inclusion of diaspora absentee voting options to enhance the democratic process and representation.’’

Under thematic Area Nine on gender issues, NIDO Americas emphasises addressing gender-based violence (GBV) by urging all 36 states to adopt and implement the previously passed Violence Against People Prohibition (VAPP) Bill.

“This is essential to protecting the rights and well-being of all citizens, particularly women and vulnerable populations’

On thematic area two; local government Autonomy, the organisation proposed that local government autonomy should be handled with utmost importance.

It stated that it should be handled with utmost importance and should not depend on the actions of state governors.

“Currently, about 15 states in Nigeria run their local governments with constitutionally elected Council members. The concerned state governments only installed the caretaker or transition committee to run the Local Government affairs.’’

Under thematic area 16 on any other matter, NIDO Americas highlighted the pressing need to address major insecurity issues, including kidnapping, human trafficking, killings, and the plight of over four million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria.

“It is imperative to bring perpetrators of terrorism and other criminal activities to justice and restore peace and stability in affected regions.

“We urge the Committee to incorporate these proposals as amendments to the constitution under review to advance democracy, human rights, security, local governance autonomy in Nigeria.

The Committee had set an April 10 deadline for government and private entities as well as Nigerians in the Diaspora, Diplomats, and the public to submit their proposals.

Responding to the memo, Kalu, on behalf of the 10th House of Representatives, National Assembly, thanked NIDO Americas for active participation in the Constitution Review Process.

“Your commitment to the democratic process and dedication to shaping the future of our nation through constructive engagement are commendable.

“Your input is vital in ensuring that our constitution reflects the aspirations and values of all Nigerians.

“Please, be assured that your suggestions and feedback will be carefully considered as we continue our efforts to strengthen our democracy and uphold the principles of justice, equality, and progress for all citizens,’’ he said via e-mail.

Earlier at the inauguration of the Committee, Kalu, had disclosed that the House received 40 bills regarding the review and amendment of the nation’s Constitution.

He added that the House is considering the December 2025 deadline to complete the review and amendment.

He said, “It is the view of Mr Speaker that we set a realistic timeline that does not conflict with electoral activities which would advertently or inadvertently affect the alteration process, specifically, December 2025.

“This is time we are looking at to conclude the activities of this committee,’’ he said. (NAN)

By Cecilia Ologunagba