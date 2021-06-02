Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Americas, says the coups in Mali are uncalled for, irrespective of circumstances that led to them.

The Chairman of NIDO-Americas, Mr Obed Monago, who stated this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, described coup as unpopular form of secession.

Monago spoke against the background of instability resulting from two coups d’état in Mali within 12 months and a possible outbreak of civil strife in the country.

He said Africa must not continue living in the past, adding that doing so is unsustainable.

Monago said if there were misdeeds in governance, the instruments of democratic principles should be employed to make changes.

“When there is dictatorship with extreme handedness, then there may be the need for military intervention, but in such a way that it will not have majority of international community’s condemnation.

“By this, I mean to quickly and democratically organise new elections within a year; six months will not be enough time, in my opinion.

“I wonder what led to the recent overthrow of the interim/transitional government led by Bah N’Daw and his Prime Minister, Moctar Ouene. Was it because they recently setup up a cabinet to help them with governance activities?

“Whatever it is, the recent overthrow of the transitional government put in place by the agreement of all parties involved, is totally unacceptable,” he said.

Monago expressed confidence in the intervention of ECOWAS, which chastised the Junta led by Col. Assimi Goitta, and giving him an ultimatum to restore civilian rule.

“Most people in the international community will see this recent coup as a violation of the agreement reached in Aburi, Ghana, on Sept. 15, 2020.

“The call by ECOWAS for release of all political prisoners is in order and should be supported and enforced.

“A decisive action from ECOWAS and the international community is needed to serve as a deterrent to others, and the aspect of the economy that benefits the Junta should be crippled,” Monago also said. (NAN)

