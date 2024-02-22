NiDCOM to work with Nigerian-U.S. boxer to harness talents

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), said on Thursday that the commission was ready to work with Rapheal Igbokwe, a boxing champion, to harness young talents.

Igbokwe is a 31-year-old middleweight champion, a Nigerian decent based in Houston, Taxas, U.S.

He fought on Oct. 7 last year against Imaud Louis, and won by unanimous decision.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke when Igbokwe, also known as ‘Raph Trouble’ paid a courtesy visit with his team to the commission in Abuja on Thursday.

The NiDCOM boss said it was heart-warming to see Nigerians in the diaspora returning home to give back to their country.

According to her, Raph Trouble should continue to do the country proud by being a role model to young people, as Nigeria is proud of him.

“We want to work with you to harness the many potential and talents out there to mentor. The commission has a lot to do with you.

“Continue to be a good ambassador of our beloved country. The commission has established a Diaspora Sports Mentorship Programme to facilitate diaspora skills transfer in sports to young Nigerians,” she said.

Speaking earlier, “Raph Trouble” said he was delighted to return home after 12 years of being away, adding that he received a warm welcome in Nigeria.

He noted that the occasion was the best time he had in his life, saying, “I am super excited to be back home in Nigeria, and I love Nigeria.

“I have more fans at home than in America where I hold a belt as a middleweight champion in boxing,” he said.

The boxer said that the collaboration with NiDCOM meant the world to him, adding that he had returned to give back to young people in the country.

He further said that the warm reception after 12 years away was as if he had not left the country.

“I feel like the son of Nigeria, and I cannot put it in words how I feel right now.

“The size of what I want to do, I see Nigeria as a drawing board of something you create, and the result will be unimaginable.

“I want to give hope and motivation to the hopeless. You know, when there is a will there’s a way, even if is difficult, you keep trying until you make it.

”I want to give people the reason to keep going, and as long as you have faith, there is nothing you cannot achieve in this world. This is what I believe and work with,” he added.

The boxer has been in his professional career for eight years, and has fought 20 times with 16 wins and 4 losses.

Igbokwe’s boxing record is currently 16-4. He has a 35 per cent knockouts-to-fights ratio, with seven of his total 20 fights being knockout wins. (NAN)

By Maureen Okon