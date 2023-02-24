NiDCOM ready to partner with institute to promote regional, economic integration

By Temitope Ponle

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says it is ready to partner with the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) on regional economic integration.

A statement by Mr Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM in Abuja, said its Chairman, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, disclosed this when delegates from NISS visited her.

The 17-member delegation was led by Mr Didacus Egbeji, Deputy Commandant, NISS, and received by Dr Sule Yakubu Bassi, Secretary to the commission, on behalf of Dabiri-Erewa.

The delegates were part of Course 16 Executive Intelligence Management of the NISS and took a study tour in NiDCOM.

The theme of the course is “Globalisation and Regional Economic Integration: Implications for Sustainable Development in Africa”.

The course, which started in January, would end in October.

Dabiri-Erewa said the theme of the course was apt and closely related to the mandate of the NiDCOM.

The chairman spoke on the readiness to share with the delegation, practical knowledge of activities of the commission and how it handled the affairs of the global Nigerian Diaspora.

She further said globalisation had made the world a global village, shrunk boundaries and facilitated stronger Diaspora connections.

Also, Egbeji commended Dabiri-Erewa’s determined commitment and passion in handling Diaspora matters, especially their security, welfare and the development of their home country.

He also spoke of his satisfaction with the in-depth and detailed answers provided in NiDCOM.

The deputy commandant said the delegation represented a class of 86 participants from across 28 agencies within Nigeria and five other countries in Africa.

The participants are expected to tour other agencies, 32 out of 36 states across the country, six African countries for regional tour, six countries globally.

According to the statement, at the end of the course, participants would be awarded a Fellow of Security Institute (fsi+).

The course is intended to equip participants with requisite knowledge to address dynamic and complex security challenges in their respective countries.

It is also aimed at fostering inter-agency collaboration to ensure adequate security. (NAN)