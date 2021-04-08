NiDCOM condoles with family of Nigerian teen, who died in London

April 8, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



The Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described the death of 19- year old Richard Okorogheye in London as very sad and painful.

Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement by  NiDCOM’s Head, Media and Public , Mr Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Thursday in Abuja.

The chairman said circumstances of Okorogheye’s   sudden disappearance and eventual death was very disturbing and heartbreaking.

The NiDCOM boss, who consoled the parents , family and friends, prayed God grant the deceased  eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude bear the loss.

She said Okorogheye, who was  declared missing since March 22, was dead by Police in the  UK on  April 7 in a pond in Essex.

The 19-year-old, who had sickle cell disease, had been seen by his family since March 22 when left their home in Ladbroke Grove.

A post-mortem no evidence of trauma or while the cause of death was  pending as further investigations were ongoing. (NAN)

Tags: , ,