NiDCOM chief hails Usman for retaining UFC title

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has applauded Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman, for retaining his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title in a unanimous decision.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the congratolatory message in a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and Public Relations of the commission on Sunday in Abuja.

The NIDCOM chief commended the Nigerian spirit and zeal in Usman who defeated his challenger and thus retained his title.

According to the statement, the UFC welterweight title owner defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision to retain the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 268 in New York on Saturday night.

“With the win, Usman improved to 20-1-0, and has won 19 fights in a row, including five title defenses.

Dabiri-Erewa, who received Usman in her office in Abuja some months ago, urged him to continue to make Nigeria proud and keep the Nigerian flag flying.

She advised him to remain focussed and continue to be a mentor to others coming behind.

“We are indeed proud of you. Please do not be distracted as your glory is a collective glory for Nigeria and Africa ,” she said. (NAN)

