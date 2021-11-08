NiDCOM chief hails Usman for retaining UFC title

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO Nigerians Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has applauded Nigeria’ Kamaru Usman, for retaining his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title a unanimous decision.

Dabiri-Erewa gave the congratolatory message a statement signed by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Head of Media and of the commission on Sunday Abuja.

The NIDCOM chief commended the Nigerian spirit and zeal Usman who defeated his challenger and thus retained his title.

According to the statement, the UFC welterweight title owner defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision to retain the UFC welterweight championship at UFC 268 New York on Saturday night.

“With the win, Usman improved to 20-1-0, and has won 19 fights a row, including five title defenses.

Dabiri-Erewa, who received Usman her office Abuja some months ago, urged to continue to make Nigeria proud and the Nigerian flag flying.

She advised to remain focussed and continue to be a mentor to others coming behind.

“We are indeed proud of you. Please do not be distracted as your glory is a glory for Nigeria and Africa ,” she said. (NAN)

