NiDCOM CEO applauds NIDO UK-South for community project

July 26, 2021



Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)  has  applauded NIDO UK-South for community development project at the Karu Children’s home, a statement by Mr  Gabriel Odu, Media and Public Relations Protocols unit of NiDCOM in Abuja, has said.

As part of activities leading up to the 2021 Annual Diaspora day celebrations, the NIDO UK-South had earmarked a community development project at the Children’s Home, Karu, a satellite town in Abuja, the statement issued Saturday said.

Dabiri-Erewa, who received the NIDO delegation, commended them for their spirit of , dedication and commitment to ensuring that the lower rungs of the society were cared for.

The NiDCOM boss gave assurances of constructively engaging the Assembly to work out a conducive environment for the Independent Electoral Commission ( INEC ) to implement Diaspora voting.

She also explained that NiDCOM was working with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Diaspora Housing, adding that she was  also working with the Federal Mortgage Bank for Nigerians in the diaspora to own their own houses and other Diaspora related initiatives.

Dabiri-Erewa also told the NIDO UK-South delegation that NiDCOM had launched a Diaspora Data Mapping Portal to fast track engagements with the Nigerian community.

Responding, the Chairman NIDO UK-South and Head of the delegation, Mr  Chibuzo Ubochi commended NiDCOM’s leadership style of putting words into action and for achieving so much in such a short span of two years.

Ubochi stated that NIDO-UK-South were in Nigeria for what they called: “One Week in and for Nigeria”, as a of giving back to the community, a major plank of NIDO UK- South’s objectives.

NAN reports that the NIDO UK-South are billed to participate actively in the 2021 Annual Diaspora day celebrations in Abuja. (NAN)

