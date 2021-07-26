NiDCOM CEO applauds NIDO UK-South for community project

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has applauded NIDO UK-South for its community development project at the Karu Children’s home, a statement by Mr Gabriel Odu, Media and Public Relations Protocols unit of NiDCOM in Abuja, has said.

As part of activities leading up to the 2021 Annual National Diaspora day celebrations, the NIDO UK-South had earmarked a community development project at the Children’s Home, Karu, a satellite town in Abuja, the statement issued on Saturday said.

Dabiri-Erewa, who received the NIDO delegation, commended them for their spirit of patriotism, dedication and commitment to ensuring that the lower rungs of the society were cared for.

The NiDCOM boss gave assurances of constructively engaging the National Assembly to work out a conducive environment for the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) to implement Diaspora voting.

She also explained that NiDCOM was working with the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) on Diaspora Housing, adding that she was also working with the Federal Mortgage Bank for Nigerians in the diaspora to own their own houses and other Diaspora related initiatives.

Dabiri-Erewa also told the NIDO UK-South delegation that NiDCOM had launched a Diaspora Data Mapping Portal to fast track engagements with the Nigerian global community.

Responding, the Chairman NIDO UK-South and Head of the delegation, Mr Chibuzo Ubochi commended NiDCOM’s leadership style of putting words into action and for achieving so much in such a short span of two years.

Ubochi stated that NIDO-UK-South were in Nigeria for what they called: “One Week in and for Nigeria”, as a way of giving back to the community, a major plank of NIDO UK- South’s objectives.

NAN reports that the NIDO UK-South are billed to participate actively in the 2021 Annual National Diaspora day celebrations in Abuja. (NAN)

