NIDCOM boss lauds 3 diasporan who bagged FG appointments

Three Nigerians in the Diaspora have been appointed members of the Federal Government Economic Think Tank.

A statement by Mr Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, quotes the Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulating the trio of: Dr Godson John Abraham, Dr Olobo Jonathan Obaje and Mr Titus Olowokere respectively. The NIDCOM Boss said, “your appointment is indicative of your wealth of experiences in global business connections, trade and investment prowess, international relations and product space mapping”.

In the meantime, Dr Godson John Abraham has been appointed Member of the Technical Working Group(TWG) for Preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan(2021-2025) and Agenda 2050. Dr Abraham is to focus on ” Foreign Policy and International Relations” as area of plan.

Dr Olobo Jonathan Obaje has been appointed as Member of the Central Working Group(CWG)for the Preparation of the Medium-Term National Development Plan(2021-2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050.

Mr Titus Olowokere is also appointed Member of the Central Working Group(CWG) for the Preparation of Medium-Term National Development Plan(2021-2025) and Nigeria Agenda 2050, with special attention on ” Business Environment, Trade and Competitiveness and Product Space Mapping.” Mr Titus until his appointment is the Executive Director, US-Nigeria Trade Council.

The Chairman/CEO NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa thanked the Hon Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed for appointing these three worthy members of the Diaspora Community into the Economic Development Plan of the Country. According to her, “I am convinced of your Capacities and Capabilities to deliver in record time your assigned duties.”She further assured Nigerians in Diaspora that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration will continue to encourage and support Nigerians abroad as their contributions to the country’s development remains invaluable.