NiDCOM begins investment summit in November

Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) said its third edition of Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) would hold on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21.

The Coordinator of the Summit, Dr Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, disclosed this in a statement by Mr AbdulRahman Balogun, Head of NiDCOM Media and Public Relation on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day event had the theme: Post COVID-19 Economic Resurgence: Targeting Diaspora Investment.

Adejugbe-Williams added that that this year’s event would be held via webinar due to the global pandemic.

She said that it was expected to attract diaspora investors from the Healthcare, Education, Agric-business, Creative, Sport and Entertainment, Telecom, ICT/Fintech and Manufacturing sectors.

NAN reports that the summit was organised by NIDS, a private sector driven initiative, in collaboration with NIDCOM and Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative.

Investors and stakeholders are expected to register online to participate in the Summit. (NAN)