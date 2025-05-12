 NiDCOM applauds ANPA’s medical mission in Nigeria

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has commended the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) for its unwavering commitment to improving

By Maureen Okon

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has commended the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) for its unwavering commitment to improving healthcare in Nigeria.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, said this as ANPA marked its 30th anniversary with a life-impacting medical mission in Lagos and Oyo States.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations & Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, on Monday in Abuja.

Speaking during the outreach in Lagos, Dabiri-Erewa lauded ANPA’s consistent dedication over the years and its long-standing contributions to Nigeria’s healthcare system.

“We all know that even in America, about 70 per cent of members of the Association of Black Doctors are Nigerians.

“I believe that through you, medical tourism out of Nigeria will become a thing of the past.

“ANPA’s medical mission has remained consistent and impactful, and it is commendable that you continue to give back to the country that birthed you.

“In celebration of its 30th anniversary, ANPA conducted a large-scale medical mission in Lagos State, providing free healthcare services to more than 3,000 residents of the Ikate community.

“The outreach included comprehensive health screenings and treatments for hypertension, diabetes, various cancers, gynecological issues, and other conditions,” she added.

She said that the team also performed more than 350 surgical procedures, including more than 150 eye surgeries for cataract and glaucoma, 250 dental treatments, and complex operations such as hernia and gallbladder surgeries.

In addition, she said more than 250 Nigerian-based physicians received advanced training during the mission, enhancing local capacity and contributing to sustainable healthcare development.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the significance of such missions, stating that they not only provided immediate relief but also strengthened the healthcare system by building capacity and supporting long-term service delivery.

“This is true patriotism and a reflection of the value Nigerians in the Diaspora bring to national development,” she said.

Dr Cliff Eke, ANPA President, said the outreach was a way to give back to their homeland in celebration of the association’s milestone.

“As part of our 30th anniversary celebration, we decided to return home.

“ANPA’s goals include improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria, advocating for policy reform, strengthening capacity, and empowering the next generation of healthcare leaders,” he stated.

Dr Lanre Jimoh, National Treasurer of ANPA and a gastroenterologist in Charlotte, USA, highlighted the sustainable goals of the mission.

“This isn’t just about coming and going. We are working toward establishing a multi-specialty hospital that will focus on prevention, treatment, and continuous training of medical personnel in Nigeria.

“That way, the impact continues long after we’re gone,” he explained.

NiDCOM reaffirmed its support for ANPA’s initiatives and other diaspora-led contributions, emphasising the commission’s role in fostering productive engagement between Nigeria and its diaspora communities.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)