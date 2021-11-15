Nicol-Omeruah resigns from UPDC’s board

The United Africa Company of Nigeria Development Company (UPDC) Plc has announced the of Mrs Deborah Nicol-Omeruah from the company’s Board of Directors effective Oct. 14.

This is contained in a notice signed by the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs Folake Kalaro, posted on the website of the Exchange Ltd (NGX) on Monday
in Lagos.

The notice said that Nicol-Omeruah appointed to the board on Dec. 3, 2019 and served as a Deputy Officer.

“The board expresses its deep appreciation to Mrs Deborah Nicol-Omeruah for her valuable to the company,” the notice read. (NAN)

