Nicol-Omeruah resigns from UPDC’s board

The United Africa Company of Nigeria Property Development Company (UPDC) Plc has announced the resignation of Mrs Deborah Nicol-Omeruah from the company’s Board of Directors effective Oct. 14.

This is contained in a notice signed by the Company’s Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs Folake Kalaro, posted on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX) on Monday

in Lagos.

The notice said that Nicol-Omeruah was appointed to the board on Dec. 3, 2019 and served as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

“The board expresses its deep appreciation to Mrs Deborah Nicol-Omeruah for her valuable contributions to the company,” the notice read. (NAN)

