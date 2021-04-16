Niamey fire incident extremely horrific – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the loss lives occasioned by fire that engulfed a primary in Niamey, , killing more than 20 children.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that victims the fire incident were mostly children the age of between three to five old.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari made his feelings known in a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people Nigeria’s northern neighbour.

Buhari described the fire incident as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific”.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by unfortunate incident.

”Wishing quick to who were injured.” (NAN)

