President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives occasioned by fire that engulfed a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, killing more than 20 children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that victims of the fire incident were mostly children of the age of between three to five years old.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said Buhari made his feelings known in a message to President Mohammed Bazoum, the government and people of Nigeria’s northern neighbour.

Buhari described the fire incident as “heart wrenching and extremely horrific”.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, we commiserate with our brotherly neighbours on this tragic loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families and communities affected by this unfortunate incident.

”Wishing quick recovery to those who were injured.” (NAN)

