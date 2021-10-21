NHRC’s boss, ex-NBA Secretary, 70 others become SAN

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, (LPPC), has elevated 72 lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN).

The LPPC in a statement by the Acting Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Hajo Sarki Bello, said it took the decision at its 149th plenary session that held on Oct. 21.

The committee disclosed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad would swear-in the new SANs on Dec. 8 at the Supreme Court premises.The committee said it notified prospective applicants that application for the 2022 exercise would not commence until a date to be announced in January.

According to the LPPC,a sub-committee has been set to review the 2018 guidelines for the award of SAN effective from the 2034 application year.Successful lawyers who made the 2021 list include the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, a former Secretary General of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Mr Emeka Obegolu, and seven professors drawn from the academia.

Others are; George Audu Anuga, Simon Lough, Eko Eko, Ayo Olorunfemi, Reuben Atabo, John Adele, Shaibu Aruwa, Eyitayo Fatogun, Jacob Usman, Tajudeen Oladoja, Salman Ayinla, Adeola Omotunde, Mathew Bukka, Mohammed Ndayako, Hassan El-Yakub and Ishaq Hussaini among others.

Those from the academic are; Bankole Sodipo, Prof. Christian Wigwe, Prof. Ajagbe Oyewo, Prof. Rasheed Ijaodola, Prof. Oluyinka Omorogbe, Dr Josephine Agbonika, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi, Prof. Edoba Omoregie and Prof. Abiola Sanni(NAN)

