NHRC urges speedy passage of VAPP Bill in Yobe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on Yobe House of Assembly to speedly pass the Violation Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and Child Protection Act (CPA), to end all forms of abuse against women and children.

Mr Labaran Babangida, the State Coordinator of the Commission, made the call during an advocacy visit to the House, on Monday in Damaturu.

The visit to the House was part of activities lined up to mark the 16 Days of Activism for the year 2021.

Labaran said that the visit was to appreciate the efforts of the State House of Assembly for passing the Persons with Disability Act, while advocating for the passage VAPP and CPA Acts.

He said that the advocacy was in collaboration between the Commission, Nigerian Bar Association, Federation of Women Lawyers, Save the Children, International Alert among others.

Responding, the Speaker, Ahmed Mirwa, said the House had set up a committee to liaise with Gov. Mai Mala Buni, to fast track passage of the bill.

Mirwa represented by Buba Kalallawa, the Chief Whip of the House, reitrated the commitment of legislators to pass the bill.

“Yobe State House of Assembly has done a lot, and it will continue to play its role towards improving the lives of the people,” he said. (NAN)

