NHRC urges Police, others to locate ‘missing’ Journalist

October 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Mr Tony Ojukwu, the Executive of the   National Human Rights Commission, has urged the Police and other in the nation’s capital to do everything their powers to locate a missing journalist.

Tordue Salem, a Vanguard Newspaper’s House of Representatives Reporter reportedly went missing on Oct. 13 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Ojukwu’s call in contained in a statement signed by Mrs Fatimah Mohammed, Deputy Director, Public Affairs in the Commission.

He expressed sadness over the news of the National Assembly Correspondent who has been missing for 15 days.

”There no for enforced disappearance in modern history”, he said, describing the act as of the worst human rights which leave the victims, family members and the society traumatized.

” It needless for the family members of the journalist to go searching for him in mortuaries and police stations if the security situation and was better.

” NHRC stands for press freedom and will continue to advocate for same.

” A free press important because are able to express themselves in a constructive manner such that the views and concerns of ordinary are also heard,” Ojukwu said.

He added that  journalists serve as the watchdogs of any society and should be allowed to do their work harassment and intimidation.

Ojukwu further said that the role of a journalist  crucial in a democratic society like ours.

He described  Salem as a journalist who has passion for his work.

“He has painstakingly reported human rights issues as well as educated the masses on their rights since his days with the leadership newspaper.

” Enforced disappearance one of the hazards associated with the practice of journalism in Nigeria” Ojukwu added.

He therefore called on the authorities to respect the rights of journalists.

He also urged the journalists to always work the ambit of the law and ethics of the profession.

He assured the family members of the Commission’s support to ensure that Tordue Salem found and reunited with them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, on Monday assured that officers are looking for the journalist.

Sunday said the case was reported at the National Assembly Police Station and that he directed the immediate transmission to all Areas and Divisions.

“We are seriously on the matter. However, not received any information about kidnap or demand for ransom.

“My men not received any information about any corpse on the road or abandoned corpse from the mortuary. We are searching,” the CP added.

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,