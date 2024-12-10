NHRC, UNDP tasks stakeholders on human rights protection

National Human Right Commission (NHRC) and United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) have tasked stakeholders on the protection of human rights for a brighter future

By Ibrahim Kado

Dr Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of NHRC made the call at the commemoration of International Human Rights Day 2024 in Yola on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s commemoration is “Our rights, Our future, right now “.

Ojukwu, represented by the commission’s Coordinator in Adamawa, Grace Mamza, said the theme is a wakeup call to achieve/realise human rights.

“We must take deliberate steps to close the gaps in human rights protection now so that our future will be better,” Ojukwu said.

According to him, this is the only way to advance human rights and social justice.

“This year’s activities collectively aim to strengthen partnerships, enhance awareness, and foster collaborative action in the fight against inequality.

“By bringing diverse stakeholders together, the Commission seeks to reaffirm its commitment to promoting equality, justice, and the protection of human rights for all Nigerians”, he said.

In his message read by Bilkisu Irama of UNDP, the UN Secretary General, Antonio Gutierrez, said the protection of human rights is about building the future-right now.

“We must stand up for all rights, always for healing divisions and building peace.

“On this important day, let’s protect, defend and uphold all human rights for all people.”

In his remarks, the Adamawa Commissioner of Police, Mr Morris Dankombo, said the police remain committed to human rights protection as part of their duties.

Dankombo, represented by ACP Nkem Raphael, assured sustain partnership with NHRC to ensure every right is protected in the state and country at large (NAN)