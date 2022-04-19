NHRC records 93 cases of human right violations in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recorded no fewer than 93

human right violations between January and April 18 in Adamawa.

Grace Mamza, the acting Coordinator of the commission in the state, disclosed this in an interview with

the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

She said that “only 30 of the 93 cases are pending, while the remaining 63 cases have been handled and resolved.”

Mamza listed some of the major violations during the period under review to include parental neglect, domestic violence,

unlawful arrest and detention, entitlement and inheritance.

She called on the public to understand that rights violation was offensive and advised them to be reporting such cases

to the commission or other authorities for mediation and take action against violators if necessary.

The coordinator appealed to parents to take responsibility and watch over their children.

She added that “I am appealing to parents to take responsibilities, watch and protect their children against any means

of violation because we have a lot of vices being reported today due to parents neglect.”

She decried the rate of divorce in the society, saying that cases of child custody problems were on the rise “as some

women insist on staying with their children for proper care and upbringing, but are being denied by their ex-husbands.” (NAN)

