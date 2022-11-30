NHRC records 499 cases in 11 months in Borno –Official

By: Hamza Suleiman

The National Human Rights Commission in Borno said it recorded 499 cases of human rights abuses betwen January and November.

The State Coordinator, Jummai Mshelia, disclosed this during a conference in Borno on Wednesday.

Mshelia said about 200 cases sent to the Ministry of Justice for prosecution were processed while others were pending.

According to her, most of the cases are related to issues on domestic violence, forceful marriage, marriage, rape, indecent assault, neglect and sexual exploitation.

She said that some of the cases were being prosecuted by NAPTIP, noting that they were able to secure some convictions.

She commended the Judiciary, Police, the network of Civil Society Organisations(CSO), NAPTIP and other stakeholders for their support in the fight against human rights abuses.

She urged victims to always keep enough evidence, to enable the commision to prosecute offenders in courts.

She said “without evidence, we can’t do enough to help victims in court.

“Victims and their families should use their phones to record evidence,” she said.

She also urged Borno State Government to provide DNA facility in the state to ease cases arising from unwanted pregnancy.

“There have been rise in cases of unwanted pregnancy and it is always difficult to prove without a DNA test.

“In Adamawa for example, they have the DNA facility. Atleast it will help conflicting parties in solving issues of who owns a child,” she said.(NAN)