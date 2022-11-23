NHRC records 229 SGBV cases in Adamawa – Official

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Adamawa, says it has recorded 229 cases of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) between January and Nov. 22, 2022.

The NHRC Acting Coordinator in the state, Grace Mamza disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Wednesday.

Mamza said the Commission recorded 262 cases of human right violations, adding the major violations during the period under review include parental neglect, domestic violence, unlawful arrest and detention as well as entitlement and inheritance.

“About 90 per cent of the cases recorded are SGBV for neglect and abandoning children by parents.

“Others include unlawful arrests, detention, domestic violence and right to inheritance,” she said.

According to her, the cases being reported are increasing due to the awareness creation by the Commission, hence people are now coming to seek redress.

The Commission, she said, would scale up sensitisation, advocacy and other activities during the 16 days of activism to mark the 2022 International Day for elimination of violence against women.

She urged stakeholders to double efforts in the fight against SGBV in the state.

Mamza also called on the public to understand that rights violation was offensive and advised them to report such cases to the Commission or other authorities for mediation and action against violators.

The coordinator further advised parents to take responsibility and watch over their children. (NAN)

