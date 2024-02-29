NHRC records 21 rights violations in Adamawa

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Adamawa

recorded 21 cases of rights violations between January and February, with parental neglect high due to hardship.

Grace Mamza, the NHRC Adamawa Coordinator, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday.

She said that during the period under review, the commission recorded 11 cases of parental neglect, among other violations.

She listed other violations to include physical assault, right to dignity, threat to life, and child trafficking.

Mamza urged security agencies to respect human rights while discharging their duties for peaceful coexistence in the state and the country at large.

She emphasised that it is good to treat people with dignity and respect, and advised parents to take good care of their wards.

She also advised husbands to allow their wives to venture into business, noting however, that wives should not depend solely on their

husbands as she urged them to complement the efforts of their spouses.

“Men should allow their wives to do business to improve on the socioeconomic development of the family,” she advised.

Mamza further called on the public to report any right violations to the commission for full justice to prevail. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado