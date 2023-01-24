NHRC records 1,053 cases in Kaduna State

By Patience Yakubu

The National Human Rights Commission in Kaduna State, said it received 1,053 cases of human rights abuses in 2022.

The State Coordinator, Mr Terngu Gwar stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said the commission had attended to 610 of the 1,053 cases while 443 are pending.

According to him, most of the cases received related to issues on domestic violence, forceful marriage, marriage and parental responsibility, unlawful arrest and detention, entitlement and inheritance.

“Out of the 1,053 cases received, 282 were on domestic violence and 249 on abandonment of wife and family, while the remaining cases were on rape, trafficking, custody, access to children and forceful marriage,” he said.

The Commission, he said, also mediated on matters among couples and families, adding that some of the cases had been referred to courts after thorough investigations.

He said that some cases are also referred to other institutions and organisations, such as the police, the Ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, which have the mandate to resolve them.

Gwar reitrated readiness of the commission to protect, promote and enforce fundamental human rights against abuse or violation.

“As a citizen when your right is violated you can take the bold step of reporting the case to the appropriate authority,’’ he said, and assured that the pending cases would soon be addressed.

He urged members of the public to understand that rights violations are offensive and advised them to report cases of such violations to the commission and other relevant authorities.

The coordinator urged state governments to provide a more enabling environment through the enforcement of existing laws, provision of additional policies and legal framework.

He further urged all stakeholders to guarantee the security of women and children at home, schools, and working places. (NAN)