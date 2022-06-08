NHRC receives 86 complaints in May in Kano — Coordinator

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, said it received 86 complaints of human rights abuses in May.

NHRC’s State Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano.

He said 66 of the cases had been treated while 20 were pending.

According to him, out of the 86 complaints, 76 cases were on abandonment of family responsibilities.

“Six were issues of non-payment of benefits and entitlements, while the remaining four cases were on human rights violation.

“The Commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and families.

“There is an increase in cases of abandonment of family responsibilities,” he said.

Abdullahi urged parents to be more responsible and ensure they brought up their children to be morally upright.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

