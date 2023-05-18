NHRC receives 61 complaints in one month in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, says it received 61 complaints of alleged human rights abuses in the month of April.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano

He said that 49 of the 61 cases had been treated, while the remaining 12 are pending.

Abdullahi said that 43 of the cases bordered on women and gender, while six were on civil and political rights, unlawful arrest and detention.

According to him, five of the cases received during the period under review, are on abandonment of family responsibility, domestic violence and rape.

“Seven other cases are on access to children, labour right, among others,”he said.

The coordinator further explained that the commission also mediated in marital matters between couples and families.

He said that the federal government has approved National Action Plan, to attain international status to promote and enforce human rights.

“The action plan covers a period of five years from 2022 to 2026, to engage government ministries and private sectors, such as various civil societies of Nigeria, among others,”he said. (NAN)