NHRC receives 61 cases in one month in Kano – Official

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it received 61 cases of human rights abuses in the month of July in Kano State.

The NHRC Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that out of the 61 cases, 52 had been attended to while nine were pending.

According to him, most of the cases are on abandonment of wife and family, access to children, domestic violence and rape.

“Out of the 61 cases received, 51 were for abandonment of wife and family; access to children, four cases; domestic violence, five; while there was one rape case,” he said.

Abdullahi also said that the commission has also mediated on matters among couples and families, adding that some of the cases had been referred to courts after thorough investigations. (NAN)

