NHRC receives 52 complaints in April in Kano State;”

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, said it received 52 complaints of human rights abuses in the month of April.

NHRC’s State Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

He said that 43 of the 52 cases had been treated while nine others are pending.

Abdullahi said that while 30 cases bordered on abandonment of family responsibility, four cases are on domestic violence.

According to him, four of the cases received in the period under review are issues of unlawful arrest and detention, while four other cases bordered on torture.

“The remaining 10 cases are community related issues among others,” he said.

He said: “the Commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and families,” adding that “there is an increase in cases of abandonment of family responsibility.

“The neglect will not be unconnected to the harsh economic conditions affecting people globally coupled with local strenuous policies which make public life unbearable,” he said.

Abdullahi, however, expressed worry over the rising cases of child delinquents, adding that the rate at which some teenagers commit crimes is alarming and attributable to lack of proper upbringing.

He further explained that the Commission is working tirelessly with other key stakeholders advocating for enactment of family law in Kano state and enforcement for existing ones.

Abdullahi added that more robust and dynamic public sensitisation campaigns would be carried out to address the unfavourable condition of family system in the state.

He charged parents to become more responsible and to ensure they bring up their children to be morally upright and physically sound as leaders of the future (NAN) ( www.nannews.ng

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

