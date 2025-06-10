‎NHRC receives 275,256 complaints in one month – official

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
4








‎The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said that it recorded 275,256 complaints in the month of May.


‎By Edith Nwapi


‎ The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said that it recorded 275,256 complaints in the month of May.


‎The Executive Secretary of the commission, Dr Tony Ojukwu (SAN) disclosed this at the presentation of May dashboard report on violations of human rights.


‎He said that complaints ranges from brutal attacks in the North East, to rising cases of sexual violence and mass displacement caused by natural disasters.


‎“When over a quarter of a million people turn to the National Human Rights Commission in just one month, the message is loud and clear: too many Nigerians feel unprotected, unheard, and unseen.


‎“What is most worrying is the normalisation of this distress where many no longer expect redress or accountability. This is a dangerous place for any society to find itself,” he lamented.


‎According to Ojukwu, the recent floods in Mokwa, Niger, serve as a tragic reminder of the vulnerability of  displaced populations, where over 200 lives were lost, and many remain missing.


‎“This devastation highlights the urgent need for coordinated disaster preparedness and response strategies.


‎“The humanitarian crisis in Nigeria is further exacerbated by the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).


‎“Our collaboration with UNHCR has highlighted the dire conditions faced by IDPs in many parts of the country.


‎“These individuals endure inadequate shelter, limited access to healthcare, and a lack of basic amenities,” he said.


‎Ojukwu noted that the affected persons rights to safety, dignity, and livelihood are systematically violated.


‎He said that the scourge of internal and forced displacements in Nigeria led the NHRC to launch a quarterly Dashboard on Human Rights and Internal Displacement in Nigeria.


‎“This dashboard, which is the highlight of our partnership with the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, is aimed at providing monitoring and collation of information/data on mandate population.


‎“In the months of February, March and April, the commission recorded over 40,000 displacements and 1,460 complaints from IDPs, Refugees, Returnees and Asylum Seekers,” he said.


‎He expressed appreciation to UNHCR, the UN System in Nigeria and local partners and Human Rights Monitors in the 34 LGAs across 11 states for their contributions.


‎“As we present these dashboards today, let us remember that behind each complaint is a Nigerian citizen yearning for justice.


‎“Let this data not be a mere reflection of our failures, but a call to action,” he appealed. (NAN)

Follow Us On WhatsApp

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR