NHRC receives 264 complaints in 3 months in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State received 264 complaints of alleged human rights abuses from July to September.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that 183 of the 264 cases had been treated, while 81 are pending.

Abdullahi said that while 170 cases bordered on abandonment of family responsibility, 46 are on domestic violence.

According to him, 44 of the cases received during the period under review are on labour matters and landed property.

“The remaining four cases are one forceful marriage, among others.

“The commission will sensitise the general public to create awareness for voters ahead of upcoming 2023 general election.

“We want them to know the right to vote and be voted for since it is a fundamental rights.

Abdullahi further explained that the commission also inaugurated a desk office and opened a register on hate speech nationwide, with a view to monitor prevalence of hate speech, particularly on social media.

He added that state offices will report such hate speech to the national headquarters for onward deliberation and further action. (NAN)

