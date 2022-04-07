NHRC receives 238 complaints in 2 months in Kano State

By Bosede Olufunmi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, says it has received 238 complaints of human rights abuse between February and March.

NHRC’s State Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that 198 of the 238 cases had been treated while 40 others were pending.

He said that 193 cases bordered on women and gender matters, 40 cases for children rights abuse, five on unlawful arrest and detention, community issues, among others.

The Commission, he said, also mediated on marital matters between couples and families, adding that some of the cases had been referred to courts after thorough investigations.

According to him, complaints on unlawful arrest and detention has reduced to the barest minimum since the reform of the law.

He advised the people to be law abiding so as to safe guard and respect the rights of one another without infringement.(NAN)

