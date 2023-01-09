NHRC receives 1,500 complaints in 2022

By Bosede Olufunmi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State said it received 1500 complaints of alleged human rights abuses in 2022.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

He said that out of this, 1,296 cases had been treated, while 204 were pending.

Abdullahi said 1,320 cases bordered on sexual and gender violence, threat to life, harmful cultural practices.

He said others included withcraft, female genital mutilation and abandonment of family responsibility which was the most rampant.

He added that 120 cases were on denial of children’s rights, to education, survival and health.

According to him, the remaining cases received during the period were on labour matters and landed property.

“The Commission will sensitise the general public and create awareness for voters ahead of upcoming general elections.

“We want them to know the right to vote and be voted for since it is a fundamental right.

Abdullahi further explained that the Commission had come up with a project to liase with civil society organisations, to monitor prevalence of hate speech, particularly on social media.

He added that there would be townhall meeting with gubernatorial candidates in the second week of February in states as the general election was fast approaching.

The state coordinator said the rate at which young children engaged in social vices was very alarming and that this was due to parents’ lack of interest on moral upbringing of thier wards.

He said some parents also would not provide all the necessary items needed in schools, especially those in Tsangaya boarding schools.

“In most of the remand homes in Kano, many children are being arraigned in courts with serious capital offence such as rape, kidnapping, manslaughter among others.

“There is need to check the background of these children and address it speedily,” he said.(NAN)