NHRC receives 148 cases in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in Kano State, says it has recorded 148 cases in the last two months in the state.

The State Coordinator of the Commission, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that of the 148 cases, 109 were completed while 39 ongoing.

“Most of the cases are on abandonment of children and wives, access to children, forced marriage, lack of family responsibilities among others,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that the commission mediated on conciliation and reconciliation matters among couples and families.

He also said that some of the cases were referred to the courts after thorough investigations, while others were settled by the commission.

“The commission will enlighten members of the general public on the dangers of abandoning their wards and take full responsibility of their family to avert poverty.

“Provisions of Islamic Family Law will assist in the prosecution of those who abandoned their wards and wives intentionally,’’ he said. (NAN)

