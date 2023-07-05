NHRC receives 138 complaints in 2 months in Kano

By Bosede Olufunmi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, said it had received 138 complaints of alleged human rights abuses in the months of May and June.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kano

He said that 105 of the 138 cases had been treated while the remaining 33 were pending.

According to him,95 of the cases bordered on abandonment of family responsibility, nine on access to children, 10 on domestic violence and four on rape.

“The remaining 20 cases received during the period under review were on labour rights, unlawful arrest and detention among others,”he said.

The coordinator further said that the commission also mediated in some marital matters between couples and families.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

