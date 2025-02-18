NHRC receives 131 human right violation complaints in Kano

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, says it received no fewer than 131 human right violation complaints in January.

By Bosede Olufunmi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State, says it received no fewer than 131 human right violation complaints in January.

The state NHRC Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that 85 of the cases had been treated, while 46 were still pending.

He disclosed that 102 of the cases bordered on child abandonment and denied access to children, while six were on domestic violence, and three on public nuisance.

He added that 20 of the cases received during the period under review, were on breach of agreement and denial of inheritance.

The coordinator explained that the commission also mediated on marital matters between couples and families.

He urged couples to be more patient with one another in order to be able to jointly manage their responsibilities. (NAN)