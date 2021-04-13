NHRC receives 121 complaints in 3 months in Kaduna

 The National Commission ()  received 121 of abuse Kaduna three months.

Coordinator Kaduna State, Mr Terngu Gwar, who was represented by the Chief Legal Officer, Mrs Inna Audu, disclosed this to a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday Kaduna.

The commission said out of the 121 cases reported, 33 have been investigated while 88 are being investigated.

”The cases ranged from domestic violence, rape, forceful marriage, abandonment of wife/family, custody/ to children, sexual abuse and child abandonment.

”Others are alleged torture, extra-judicial , unlawful arrest/detention, threat to life, cruel, non payment of benefits/ entitlements, inhuman and degrading treatment.

The coordinator said that the commission also mediated on conciliation and reconciliation matters among couples and families.

Gwar said that some of the cases were referred to courts after thorough investigations, while others were settled by the Commission.

He assured that the pending cases would be addressed no distant time.

He called on Kaduna residents to report cases of abuse to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.

The coordinator however, urged people not to relent in reporting abuses to the commission for action to be taken.

He added that the commission will to pursue human rights with all vigour because it is the bedrock of human dignity.(NAN)

