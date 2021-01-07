NHRC received 417 complaints between 2019 and 2020 in Bauchi State

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday said that it received 417 complaints of human rights’ violations between 2019 and 2020 in Bauchi State. Mrs Yahcit Dala ,the Coordinator of the Bauchi office of the commission, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi. She said that the commission came to Bauchi State about two years ago, in February 2019, and received a total of 417 cases of human rights’ violations between 2019 and 2020.

“Because our office was new in the state in 2019, we received only 78 complaints of human rights violations ,while in 2020 we received 334 cases and in the few days of 2021, we had received six complaints and disposed off 165 complaints. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was an enormous increase in the number of complaints and disposal; an indicative of the awareness of human rights among the people and also their growing faith in the commission. “The number of complaints we are receiving in recent times is a manifestation that more people have become aware of their human rights in the state,” the coordinator said.

She said that the commission embarked on a sensitisation and awareness campaign during the pandemic because of the high level of human rights’ violations on people, especially, the sexual gender based violence (SGBV). “We collaborate with other human rights organisations, government , religious and traditional leaders and stakeholders to educate citizens on the need to know their rights and how to access the services of the commission,” Dala said. The coordinator said that the country was committed to protecting human rights and strengthening the NHRC in line with its constitutional framework.

“We are going to ensure that where the rights of any citizens are infringed upon, we will ensure such rights are enforced. “Even criminals and convicts do have rights, not to talk about people who are only alleged to have committed an offence,” Dala said.

Dala, however, urged the citizens to report to the NHRC any violations of their human rights. She said that the office is always there for the citizens who have genuine complaints of human rights’ violations.(NAN)