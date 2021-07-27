NHRC received 230 cases in 3 months in Kano – Official

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says it received 230 cases between April and June in Kano.

NHRC Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said that out of the 230 cases, 193 had been attended to while 37 were pending.

He said that most of the cases were on access to justice, child custody, child’s rights to survival, denial of access to children, domestic violence, forced marriage, sexual abuse, inheritance conflicts, cruelty, inhuman and degrading treatment, unlawful arrest and detention.

Abdullahi said that the commission also had mediated on matters among couples and families, adding that some of the cases had been referred to courts after thorough investigations.

While stressing the need for families to focus on social policies, he called for enactment of Islamic Family Law, passage of Kano State Child Protection Law and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law to address the situation. (NAN)

