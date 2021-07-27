NHRC received 230 cases in 3 months in Kano – Official

July 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) it received 2 between April and June in Kano.

NHRC Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this to the Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi said out of the 2 , 193 had attended to while 37 were pending.

He said most of the were on access to justice, child custody, child’s rights to survival, denial of access to children, domestic violence, forced marriage, sexual abuse, inheritance conflicts, cruelty, inhuman and degrading treatment, unlawful arrest and detention.

Abdullahi said the commission also had mediated on matters among couples and families, adding some of the cases had referred to courts after thorough investigations.

While stressing the need for families to focus on social policies, he for enactment of Islamic Family Law, passage of Kano State Child Protection Law and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law to address the situation. ()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,