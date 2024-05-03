NHRC reaffirms commitment to protect press freedom

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Dr Tony Ojukwu, has reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to safeguard press freedom as a fundamental human right and the corner stone of any democracy.

He also assured of the promotion and protection of the fundamental human rights of Nigerians including right to freedom of expression and the press in all circumstances.

In a message to mark the 2024 World Press Freedom Day, Ojukwu noted that he premised his assurance on the provisions of the NHRC Act 1995 (as amended), wherein the Commission is mandated to deal with all matters relating to the promotion and protection of human rights guaranteed by all the Constitution of Nigeria and human rights legal instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

He highlighted the crucial role played by journalists in birthing and defending democracy, projecting government’s policies, providing critical information that benefits the masses and even holding government accountable to its responsibilities.

Ojukwu noted that journalists in Nigeria face numerous challenges ranging from intimidations, unlawful arrests, attacks and even deaths.

According to him, these unfortunate incidents undermine the journalists ability to carry out their work effectively.

He added that the 2024 theme for World Press Freedom Day “A Press for the Planet: Journalists in the face of the environmental Crisis” was apt.

He noted that journalists and the media work tirelessly for the survival of the earth and where the earth is on environmental crisis, journalists also face environmental crisis and must see how they can contribute to resolving the environmental crisis in which they work.

The executive secretary urged stakeholders to join hands with the Commission in the fight to protect and promote press freedom in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Press Freedom is marked annually on every May 3.

The day provides platform for stakeholders to converge, exchange insights, and deliberate on the pivotal role of a free and independent press in the society . (NAN)

By Edith Nwapi