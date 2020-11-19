NHRC plans 16-day activism to curb gender-based violence in Plateau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Plateau is to organise a 16-day activism to fashion out ways of curbing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in the state and the nation. Mrs Veronica Abe, Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the commission in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Jos, adding that the activities would commence on Nov. 25 and end on Dec. 10. Abe, who decried the spate of violence against women, said that the event which was aimed at addressing the problem and promoting human rights culture among the people, would hold simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the commission would use the event to create public awareness on the protection and promotion of women and girls’ rights at all levels and galvanise advocacy efforts and share knowledge on violence against women and girls in the state. “Globally, there has been an increased report on violence against women and girls. This was exacerbated by the recent lock down introduced across countries to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease. “Nigeria was not less affected, as the commission was inundated with reports of various forms of gender-based violence such as rape, domestic violence and other forms of harmful practices. “In view of the above, we are undertaking a 16-day activism which would hold from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, to raise constructive public awareness on the protection and promotion of women and girls’ rights at all levels of the society.

“We will also raise awareness, sensitise religious and traditional leaders, as well as Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), on rights of women and girls and seek to bring about accountability and end impunity,’’ she said The deputy director also said that the event would consist of series of activities such as road show, visit to the State House of Assembly, Commissioner for Justice, schools, religious and traditional rulers and health facilities. Other activities, she said, included meeting with youths and women groups, CSOs, the Commissioner of Police and a media parley. (NAN)