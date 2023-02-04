NHRC organises town hall for guber candidates in Plateau

By Polycarp Auta

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has organised a town hall for the governorship candidates of the political parties in Plateau ahead of the forthcoming general polls.

Speaking at the event on Friday in Jos, Chief Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, said that the exercise aimed at ensuring a peaceful election.

Ojukwu, represented by Mrs Grace Pam, NHRC Coordinator in Plateau, said that the engagement was organised to also remind the candidates of the need to respect human rights before, during and after the elections.

” NHRC and the United Nations have decided to highlight the human rights messages to our political parties and candidates contesting the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

”As our future leaders, we have brought all of you here to discuss the place of human right in our democracy and as a common standard of political commitment which every leader should sign onto.

“Free and fair election are key tenets of democratic system of governance and the right to participate in governance process, including voting and standing for election is central to democracy.

”So, we are here to enable the candidates to tell Plateau people their manifestos and to remind them of the need to protect human rights in their campaigns,” he said.

Ojukwu thanked the candidates for honouring the invitation and urged them to concentrate on issue-based campaigns.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Luka Pampe of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Sam Abashe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Pst. Umar Michael of Accord Party (AP) were physically present at the meeting.

The candidates of the Poeples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) were represented at the event.(NAN)