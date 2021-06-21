NHRC lauds military on commitment to human rights in operations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has lauded the Nigerian military for its commitment to ensuring human rights in its operations.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, made the commendation on Monday in Maiduguri.

Ojukwu spoke at a consultative meeting to review the research on security accountability mechanism within the context of counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.

The meeting was organised by the NHRC in collaboration with Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA).

“In undertaking this research, the commission wishes to commend the gallant officers of the Nigerian military and the military high command,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the military had shown high level professional discipline, restraint and willingness to mainstream human rights into their operations.

“The present efforts are aimed at improving on the milestones already achieved.

“As you are aware, resulting from partnership between NHRC and the military, human rights desks have been established in all military formations.

“Again, the office of human rights advisor has been established in office of the Chief of Defence Staff while a department of civil military affairs has also been established in the Nigerian military,” he added.

Onukwu said all the measures were aimed at mainstreaming human rights into administrative, tactical and operational arms of the military.

He noted that the deliberations at the meeting involving other security agencies and Civil Society Organisations (CSO’s) would assist stakeholders to gain more knowledge on the trend of human rights violations.

The NHRC’s boss said the meeting would improve the accountability and oversight processes and mechanisms of security actors in counter-terrorism operations.

Also speaking, the representative of CSOs in Borno and Executive Secretary, Allamin Foundation, Hamsatu Allamin, lauded the commission for its proactive measures to improve human rights in Nigeria.

Allamin who pledged CSOs’ support to improving human rights in Nigeria, also lauded the military and other security agencies for their commitment to improving human rights in their operations.

Representatives of military and other security organisations who spoke at the meeting also reiterated their commitment to human rights. (NAN)

