NHRC Kano received 158 complaints in January 2024 – Official

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Kano State says it received 158 complaints on alleged human rights abuses in January 2024.

The NHRC state Coordinator, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kano.

He said that 121 of the 158 cases had been treated, while the remaining 37 were pending.

Abdullahi said 23 of the cases were on women rights abuses, while 28 were on abandonment of family responsibilities, sexual violence and domestic violence.

“The remaining 107 cases received during the period under review were on child labour, unlawful arrests, detention and torture,” he said.

The coordinator added that the commission mediated in some marital complaints between couples and families.

He advised residents to take advantage of the services of the commission to resolve issues before they escalate to full blown conflict. (NAN)(

By Bosede Olufunmi