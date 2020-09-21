NHRC inaugurates COVID-19-compliant primary school building in Imo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Monday, inaugurated and donated a COVID-19-compliant primary school classroom block in Imo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the classroom block has six modern toilets, a borehole and a power generating set.

NAN also reports that the inauguration was performed by the NHRC Executive Secretary, Mr Tony Ojukwu at Central School, Ezi- East (Old St. Dominic’s Primary School) in Umueleagwa, Onicha Ezinihitte Local Government area of the state.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ojukwu described the three-classroom block as part of efforts by the commission to give the children in rural areas access to education in response to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Ojukwu, himself an alumnus of the primary school, said that with the provision of six modern toilet facilities, running water, with hand washing basins and hand sanitiser, the school was ready for reopening.

“This inauguration ceremony is part of the yearly festivities to mark the feast of St. Dominic’s, which was the first primary school in the locality, by the old boys and girls.

“The NHRC is committed to rural education at the primary level, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the provision of these amenities, the old St Patrick’s Primary School has become one of the first rural schools in the state that will meet the COVID-19 protocols for reopening anytime government decides to reopen primary schools in Imo,” Ojukwu said.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Transition Committee Chairman of Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government council, Mr Francis Onyeberechi, thanked NHRC for executing and inaugurating the project, calling on other sons and daughters of the state to emulate the gesture.

Onyeberechi, who was represented by Mr Chukwuma Emeghali, added that well-aerated classrooms as well as amenities to meet up with COVID-19 protocols, as required by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), was an indication that normal academic life would soon be restored in the state.

Also, the Head teacher of the school, Mrs Jacintha Chukwu, thanked the alumni of the school for synergising with the state government to create an enabling environment for the execution of the project.

She urged parents in the community to bring their children to the school upon resumption, stressing that the school was equal to the task of containing the pandemic. (NAN)