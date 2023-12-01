Friday, December 1, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNHRC, group urge Nigerians to embrace toll-free line to end GBV
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

NHRC, group urge Nigerians to embrace toll-free line to end GBV

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
48

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with Fred Nigeria Foundation have urged Nigerians to leverage the toll-free numbers: 6472, to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

They made call on Friday during a GBV awareness creation road walk which started from Bekaji roundabout to Total flyover along Jimeta modern market, Yola.

The Programme Officer of the foundation, Miss Ifeoma Ogbanufe, said the awareness creation exercise was part of this year’s 16-day activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Nigeria.

The campaign with the theme: “Invest to prevent violence against women and girls,” was designed to create awareness on the toll-free line to curb the menace.

She said the toll-free line provided opportunity for victims of the GBV to lodge their complaints with the commission across the country.

The NHRC Coordinator in the state, Grace Mamza said the exercise would expose the people to the effective use of the medium to report cases of human rights violation.

She advised the victims of violence and human rights violations to speak out and seek justice against the the perpetrators. (NAN) 

By Ibrahim Kado

Previous article
NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive
Next article
NIS to open more passport service points in UK, USA, others – CG
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.