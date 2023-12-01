NHRC, group urge Nigerians to embrace toll-free line to end GBV

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with Fred Nigeria Foundation have urged Nigerians to leverage the toll-free numbers: 6472, to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the country.

They made call on Friday during a GBV awareness creation road walk which started from Bekaji roundabout to Total flyover along Jimeta modern market, Yola.

The Programme Officer of the foundation, Miss Ifeoma Ogbanufe, said the awareness creation exercise was part of this year’s 16-day activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) in Nigeria.

The campaign with the theme: “Invest to prevent violence against women and girls,” was designed to create awareness on the toll-free line to curb the menace.

She said the toll-free line provided opportunity for victims of the GBV to lodge their complaints with the commission across the country.

The NHRC Coordinator in the state, Grace Mamza said the exercise would expose the people to the effective use of the medium to report cases of human rights violation.

She advised the victims of violence and human rights violations to speak out and seek justice against the the perpetrators. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado

