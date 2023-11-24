NHRC ES reaffirms commitment to address critical issues affecting women, girls

Mr Anthony Ojukwu, SAN, the Executive Secretary of the National human rights Commission (NHRC) has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing critical issues affecting women and children.

Ojukwu made the pledge while briefing newsmen in Abuja on plans for the beginning of the 16 days activism against Gender based-violence.

The 16 days activism is an international campaign that takes place every year from Nov.25, for the Elimination of violence against women through Dec 10, which is the international human rights day.

” The commission stands resolute in its commitment to address critical issues affecting the rights of women and girls.

” This day serves as a poignant reminder of the pressing need to confront and alleviate the multifaceted challenges faced by our women and girls and by extension our society.

” It is an unequivocal truth that a society that invests in the wellbeing, progress and independence of women reaps immeasurable benefits.

” Our efforts towards fostering an environment that champions and priorities the Rights of women to Reproductive health, education and economic empowerment will lay a foundation for a more equitable and violence free society which empowers women to make informed decisions and choices that benefits them and promote their well-being and rights” he said.

The theme for the 2023 16 days of Activism is,” INVEST TO PREVENT VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN AND GIRLS “.

According to Ojukwu the theme focuses on the importance of financing different prevention strategies to end violence against women and girls.

He added that this year’s theme urges us to reflect deeply on the various prevention strategies needed to halt violence at its roots.

He further said, it prompts us to channel our efforts into initiatives that safeguard the rights and dignity of every woman and girl.

” To celebrate this year’s 16th day of activism, the Commission has earmarked series of programmes of activities on Human rights issues particularly Rights of women and girls and advocacy visits to key stakeholders in collaboration .

” In collaboration with partners such as the Office of the First Ladies ,NBA,, FIDA and CSOs across the 36 states of Nigeria and FCT.

” On its part the Commission reiterates its unwavering commitment to accelerate the reconvening of the special Panel on SGBV.

” Commits to work with stakeholders to enhance speedy investigation and resolution of all SGBV Cases/Complaints” he said.

According to Ojukwu, the Commission organised a National dialogue to create awareness on the Maputo protocol.

He called for the Ratification of the Maputo protocol which has very laudable provisions for protection of the rights of women. By Edith Nwapi(NAN)

