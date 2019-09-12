NHRC calls for re-opening of abduction case against NAF personnel in Sokoto

#TrackNigeria The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the police to re-open the case in which a village head and two others were abducted in Sokoto State.

Mr Hamza Liman, NHRC Coordinator in the state, said though two of those accused of committing the offence were arrested, but they were never properly charged for the offence, while the victims were not released.

According to him, the accused persons were only prosecuted for lighter offences and subsequently left off the hook.

Those abducted were Alhaji Abdullahi Yahaya, the village Head of Maikurje, Buhari Sardaunan-Rara and Alhaji Garba Sa’idu.

Liman said on Thursday in Sokoto that the issue was raised on behalf of the victims by a group from the village, led by Alhaji Umaru Musa.

The Coordinator recalled that the suspects, including an Air Force personnel were arrested in Kano, made confessional statements, but were prosecuted on some light offences and the charge sheet terminated in the court.

According to him, it’s important to re-open the case in the interest of justice, as the way it was handled amounted to human rights abuse.

Liman said he had forwarded the issue to the NHRC Headquarters in Abuja for appropriate action.

Speaking, the complainant, Musa, said the incident occurred on Nov. 28, 2018.

He explained that the suspects arrived Maikujeri village at about 2 a.m in a Hilux Van wearing camouflage and abducted the victims, who were still in captivity.

“We pray that the authorities would liaise with NHRC to investigate the matter and free the victims,” he said.

When contacted on the matter, Spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq asked for more time to get details of the case and respond appropriately. (NAN)