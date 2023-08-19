NHRC calls for action to address humanitarian issues

By Edith Nwapi

The National Hunan Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for immediate action to address humanitarian issues in the country.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Mr Tony Ojukwu SAN, , made this called on Saturday in a statement to commemorate the 2023 World Humanitarian Day (WHD).

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to become Humanitarians to address the pressing need for humanitarian assistance to persons who are confronted with different forms of humanitarian crisis.

” Reflect on the global challenges that communities around the world face, it is imperative for us to unite in our efforts to address the critical humanitarian issues confronting us as a nation.

” The recent removal of fuel subsidy has created untold hardship to majority of Nigerian especially the low-income earners, making them deserving of humanitarian assistance as they are no longer able to provide for some basic needs of life.

” An urgent need to address the adverse consequences of the subsidy removal on Nigerians, adding that it has resulted in job losses, depression, violent reactions and increased poverty” he said.

According to Ojukwu, the theme of this year’s commemoration “No Matter What” is very significant as it serves as a reminder that compassion, solidarity and support transcend all obstacles in addressing humanitarian needs.

He added that no challenge is insurmountable when humanity unites

” The WHD provides an opportunity to recognise the tireless efforts of humanitarian workers who selflessly dedicate their lives to alleviating sufferings and providing assistance to vulnerable population regardless of challenges they face.

“No Matter What” we can collectively pave way for a brighter future for all.

” The well-being of every individual is intrinsically linked to the well-being of the entire human family.

Reflecting on Injury to one is injury , he quoted Mother Teresa “if you cannot feed one hundred people, then feed just one”.

Ojukwu further said that the Commission’s shared commitment to human rights, demands that Nigerians stand in solidarity with those who are vulnerable, marginalized, and in need.

“Together, we can build a stronger and more compassionate world, where every person’s rights are upheld, regardless of their background or circumstances”.

” The Commission is calling on governments, civil society organizations, and individuals to work collaboratively in addressing issues such as poverty, conflict, displacement, and environmental degradation confronting the less privileged Nigerians.

” Fostering a culture of empathy, understanding, and active engagement to address humanitarian crisis can ensure that the principles of human rights remain at the forefront of our actions” he said.

According to Ojukwu, providing humanitarian services can help create a world where justice reigns, respect for human dignity is upheld.

He added where the weak and vulnerable are strengthened, people are happy and conflicts will ultimately be reduced.

” On this World Humanitarian Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the values that bind us together as a nation, recognizing that it is our collective responsibility to create a just and inclusive society.

” A society where every individual’s rights are respected and upheld. Together, we can advance the cause of humanity “No Matter What”, he stated.

He used occasion to pay tributes to humanitarian heroes who lost their lives in providing selfless services to humanity all over the world.

He also thank the Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR, which has been collaborating with the Commission to address the humanitarian needs of Nigerians in several parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Humanitarian Day is observed every year on August 19 to remind us saving and protecting lives all over the world.

The occasion is observed also in recognition for the work done by humanitarians around the world . (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

