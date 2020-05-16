NHRC begins investigation into Jos student’s killing

Spread the story













The North Central Office of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said it had began investigation into the killing of Rinji Bala, a 300 level student of the University of Jos.

Mrs Grace Pam, its Zonal Coordinator, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Jos, adding that the action had contravened the fundamental right to life as contained in the 1999 constitution as amended.

The 20-year-old student, a resident of Hwolshe community in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA), of the state, was reportedly killed by a member of a security task force on May 12.

Bala was arrested that night alongside six others by the task force personnel who were on patrol, but was later released after interrogation, and having been found innocent.

The deceased was shot a few metres away from the gate of the sector by one of the members of the task force, where he and others were reportedly interrogated.

NAN also reports that the task force, through its Media Officer, Maj. Ibrahim Shittu, admitted and confirmed the incident, adding that the personnel involved in the act had been arrested and detained.

Pam promised that the commission would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to book, in accordance with its mandate.

“The National Human Rights Commission has condemned in strong terms the torture and gruesome killing of Rinji Bala, a student of the University of Jos by security personnel.

“This is inhuman and a gross violation of his right to life as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution as amended and other international human rights instruments that Nigeria is signatory to.

“Consequently, the Commission has began investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man and will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book.

“This is in line with the Commission’s mandate of monitoring, investigating and enforcing human rights of all citizens,” she said.

Pam assured the family of the deceased and members of the public that the commission would not rest on its oars until all those involved in the destardly act were fished out and brought to Justice.(NAN)

