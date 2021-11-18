NHIS to service providers: Respect enrolees’ rights, privileges

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has advised heathcare service providers to respect the rights and privileges of enrollees for improved healthcare delivery to Nigerians.Mrs Monica Saror, the NHIS General Manager/Zonal Coordinator North Central B Zone, gave the advice at a stakeholders’ forum in Lafia on Wednesday.

Saror said that the scheme was established to ensure that every Nigerian had access to good healthcare seevice.“Health insurance has become a global option for funding healthcare services because it eliminates both physical and financial barriers to access to healthcare services.“It offers good prospect for wide coverage. It provides significant equity in Social Health Insurance – income based contributions provider – purchaser separation in health insurance ensures effectiveness and efficiency.“Health insurance guarantees wide coverage, and resource and risk pooling typical of social health insurance ensure sustainability,” said the zonal coordinator.The general manager urged service providers and other stakeholders not to lose focus of the universal health coverage at the NHIS.“

We encourage you to provide us with realistic recommendations to improve healthcare delivery and for us to reach the goal.“The global drive is for all people to have access to the needed key promotive, preventive, curative and rehabilitative health services of good quality at an affordable cost.“Without the risk of financial hardship linked to paying for care.The fact remains that, Universal Health Coverage is a concern for both developed and developing countries,” she said.“We couldn’t have pulled off this credible personalities without the hard work and dedication of the Nasarawa State Coordinator, Mrs Mary Aliu, and the NHIS team,” the zonal Coordinator noted.While commending the Federal Government for its adequate attention to the health sector, she solicited for its sustenance.Dr Gaza Gwamna, the Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency (NASHIA), urged Nigerians to key into the scheme for its derivable benefits and for the overall development of the country.Gwamna, who was represented by Mr Khaki Maikudi, the Head of Quality Assurance, NASHIA, assured of the agency’s continued determination to key into good health policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state and other Nigerians.

Mrs Mary Aliu, the Nasarawa State Coordinator of NHIS, while presenting a paper on Rights and Privileges of enrolees, urged service providers to treat enrollees well at all times in order to improve their health status.Aliu, who was represented by Mr Tarbo Ernest, the Assistant General Manager, NHIS, assured of the scheme’s continued readiness to partner stakeholders for improved health status of Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the forum featured paper presentation on rights and privileges of enrolees and quality assurance, among others, by experts.NAN also reports that Health Maintenance Organisations, Civil Society Organisatios and security agencies were among other stakeholders that attended the forum. (NAN)

