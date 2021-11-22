NHIS, Swiss drug giant sign MoU on cancer care reimbursement initiative

The National Health Insurance Scheme ( NHIS) and Roche Product Ltd., a Swiss drug giant, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cancer care reimbursement initiative.

The Deputy General Manager, Press, NHIS, Mr Emmanuel Ononokpono, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that this was part of efforts to bring hope to cancer patients in Nigeria.

He said that the MoU outlined key areas that would significantly improve patients’ access to innovative cancer medicines.

Ononokpono added that the partnership would be piloted in designated centres across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to him, the arrangement allows both parties to partner on an innovative cost sharing mechanism by way of sharing a proportion of the cost of the medicines.

Ononokpono said that the partnership would ensure affordability of the drugs for patients at the treatment centers.

“The partnership will enable both healthcare institutions to engage in capacity building initiatives that are designed to support the health insurance ecosystem.

“Ultimately, the health insurance regulator and Swiss drug giant will work assiduously to accelerate the drive towards the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He said the General Manager of Roche Product Ltd., Dr Ladi Hammeed, described the partnership as a significant and commendable milestone for cancer care in Nigeria.

Hammeed expressed optimism that cancer patients would no longer have to deal with the catastrophic consequences of the diagnosis of the disease.

“Funding for early treatment, comprehensive care inclusive of surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted therapy would improve treatment outcomes and ultimately the survival of the diagnosed patients,’’ Hammeed said.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said that the scheme had put an invaluable premium on strategic stakeholders in the execution of its mandate to bring affordable and quality healthcare to all.

Sambo, who was represented by the General Manager, Legal Services, Blessing Nienge, added that the implementation of the NHIS 10-year strategic plan is on course.

He said the central objective of ongoing reforms in the scheme is making healthcare affordable, adding that the MoU will ensure that drugs are made available and affordable. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...