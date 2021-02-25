NHIS sensitises Kano communities on GIFSHIP programme

National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has commenced campaign in

Kano State communities to mobilise participation in the newly introduced Group, Individual and Family

Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP).

GIFSHIP is a health insurance package specifically designed to give easy coverage to Nigerians not

covered in already existing insurance packages.

The NHIS Zonal Coordinator of Zone B in Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Labbo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

in Kano on Thursday that the programme was designed to enable Nigerians from the informal sector and

communities to participate in the NHIS scheme.

He said that the scheme had organised stakeholders’ forum and embarked on community sensitisation to create

awareness and mobilise participation in the new programme.

Labbo added that the programme focused on enrollment of artisans, farmers, members of trade unions and cooperative societies.

Others are existing enrollees who want to register other members of their families.